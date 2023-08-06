Sign up
Previous
Photo 1215
The heat and humidity...
Doesn't seem to be effecting the showy milkwort. Shot in monochrome mode.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
weeds
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
showy-milkwort
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely focus - hope the humidity especially lets up soon
August 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Very kind, Renee. Thank you so much!
August 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
such a cool mono Mags
August 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great DOF for this lovely shot. You know your greenery very well Mags.
August 5th, 2023
