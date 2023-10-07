Sign up
Photo 1277
Bull rider...
Bull rider...
7th October 2023
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
5
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
wrought-iron
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bull-rider
,
welcome-sign
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful welcome sign and a great pic in B&W! Lovely bokeh too
October 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous welcome sign really suits b & w
October 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@Dawn
Thank you very much, Dawn.
October 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great welcome.
October 6th, 2023
