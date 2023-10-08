Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
A little wilderness...
Is good for the soul. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Renee Salamon
ace
Agreed and necessary sometimes, but your woods are looking very lush
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2023
