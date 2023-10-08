Previous
A little wilderness... by marlboromaam
A little wilderness...

Is good for the soul. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Renee Salamon ace
Agreed and necessary sometimes, but your woods are looking very lush
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2023  
