Bird bath soup - frozen... by marlboromaam
Photo 1353

Bird bath soup - frozen...

Through and through. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion... As soon as quit typing that - someone will say "nice conversion"... So I keep typing it. Sorry! Meltdown border added in On1. It was four degrees below freezing this morning.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

the birds would have to be one of those crazy groups of people who swim in the winter, to tackle an ice bath!
December 22nd, 2023  
Mix it very interesting with the leaves frozen in the water. The border added extra interest.
December 22nd, 2023  
@maggiemae They can't even get a drink from it now.

@larrysphotos Thank you so much, Larry.
December 22nd, 2023  
Don't forget to put out their ice skates......
December 22nd, 2023  
@joysabin LOL! Only for Woodstock. =)
December 22nd, 2023  
