Photo 1353
Bird bath soup - frozen...
Through and through. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion... As soon as quit typing that - someone will say "nice conversion"... So I keep typing it. Sorry! Meltdown border added in On1. It was four degrees below freezing this morning.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
frozen
,
bird-bath
Maggiemae
ace
the birds would have to be one of those crazy groups of people who swim in the winter, to tackle an ice bath!
December 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Mix it very interesting with the leaves frozen in the water. The border added extra interest.
December 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@maggiemae
They can't even get a drink from it now.
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry.
December 22nd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Don't forget to put out their ice skates......
December 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@joysabin
LOL! Only for Woodstock. =)
December 22nd, 2023
@larrysphotos Thank you so much, Larry.