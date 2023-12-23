Previous
The stand of trees between two properties...

My good neighbor's and mine. Converted to black and white in On1. Not very interesting, but I sure did have a sneezing fit out there shooting today. Border added in On1.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Corinne C ace
I think it is a fabulous wooded area. I love the tall trees and the softness of the light. Hope you didn't get a cold!
December 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. I must be coming down with something. My sinuses are making my ears close up.
December 23rd, 2023  
