Previous
Photo 1354
The stand of trees between two properties...
My good neighbor's and mine. Converted to black and white in On1. Not very interesting, but I sure did have a sneezing fit out there shooting today. Border added in On1.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5392
photos
143
followers
118
following
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
on1
Corinne C
ace
I think it is a fabulous wooded area. I love the tall trees and the softness of the light. Hope you didn't get a cold!
December 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. I must be coming down with something. My sinuses are making my ears close up.
December 23rd, 2023
