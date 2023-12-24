Sign up
Previous
Photo 1355
Yesterday's country Santa in b&w...
Converted to b&w in On1 and border added.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
18th December 2023 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
christmas
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-border
,
country-santa
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice presentation.
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
December 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
Santa in mono ....I like it mags ..I shouldn't...but I do 😂😂
December 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice editing, he does look a happy santa.
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thanks, Phil. Remember, before there was color, there was only black and white. =)
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
December 24th, 2023
@onewing Thank you, Babs.