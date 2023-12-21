Previous
Still, Still, Still... by marlboromaam
Still, Still, Still...

by Manneheim Steamroller - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpnGgXL5B3g&list=OLAK5uy_l-IFrI5TuF65Kb2KzCyqe4WpVtehupyO0&index=6 Yes! This is a shameless plug for the song title challenge hosted by yours truly. I really, really, really want to SEE and HEAR you entries. Tag is songtitle-102 and link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102

It was a cool 23 degrees degrees this morning with dry air, so not much frost. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Better on black if you care to click through.
Nice bw
December 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.
December 21st, 2023  
