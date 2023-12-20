Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
Holly brocade...
Composite created in On1 with a monochrome shot of one of the holly bushes and a fabric texture.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
6
3
1
Black and White
16th December 2023 8:44am
Tags
b&w
,
christmas
,
holly
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
brocade
,
composite
,
on1-texture
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful processing
December 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice.
December 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
December 20th, 2023
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.