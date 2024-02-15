Sign up
Previous
Photo 1408
Sunshine in the pines...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
Hard to believe February 2024 is half over. Will is almost two and a half years old and my mom is gone. Time just keeps on ticking away and there's still so much to do.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
5
2
Linda Godwin
Beautiful you caught the light in the pine needles so well
February 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful shot with great tonal contrast. I agree with you about time. So much to do and so little time.
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
How lovely they look, such great tones and light.
February 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of light.
February 15th, 2024
