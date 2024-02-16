Previous
Where I found one seed head a few years ago, now there are many. Shot in monochrome mode and tinted in On1.

Common elephant's foot seed heads. A tiny little pale pink or purple or white wildflower that blooms in the summer months. Other shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/common-elephant's-foot
16th February 2024

Diana ace
So beautifully captured, I like all the shades of grey.
February 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
This grey tone is the winter and they will soon be sprouting again.
February 16th, 2024  
