Photo 1409
Now there are many...
Where I found one seed head a few years ago, now there are many. Shot in monochrome mode and tinted in On1.
Common elephant's foot seed heads. A tiny little pale pink or purple or white wildflower that blooms in the summer months. Other shots here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/common-elephant's-foot
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5533
photos
144
followers
119
following
Tags
b&w
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
seed-heads
,
on1
,
elephantopus-tomentosus
,
common-elephant's-foot
,
upland-elephant's-foot
,
woodland-elephant's-foot
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, I like all the shades of grey.
February 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
This grey tone is the winter and they will soon be sprouting again.
February 16th, 2024
