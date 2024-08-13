Previous
Negative... by marlboromaam
Negative...

Or inversion if you prefer. Growing up in the military, my late dad would often answer me with "negative" for no or "affirmative" for yes. If I use those words for the same, young people look at me like I'm speaking in a foreign language. LOL!

Shot in monochrome and inverted in On1 Curves.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Diana ace
Lovely capture and narrative.
August 13th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Really like the effect and framing.
August 13th, 2024  
