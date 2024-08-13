Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1588
Negative...
Or inversion if you prefer. Growing up in the military, my late dad would often answer me with "negative" for no or "affirmative" for yes. If I use those words for the same, young people look at me like I'm speaking in a foreign language. LOL!
Shot in monochrome and inverted in On1 Curves.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5984
photos
136
followers
98
following
435% complete
View this month »
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
Latest from all albums
1939
1585
1940
1586
1941
1587
1942
1588
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
21st July 2024 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-curves
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and narrative.
August 13th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Really like the effect and framing.
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close