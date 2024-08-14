Previous
Mini Will...

Not a great shot of this little collie statue. I will have to try again later. But it's now documented and sitting on my little front porch. Will sniffed it and moved on. He doesn't think much of it. =)

Rendered to b&w in On1 with vignette added.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely
August 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thanks, Jo!
August 14th, 2024  
