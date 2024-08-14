Sign up
Previous
Photo 1589
Mini Will...
Not a great shot of this little collie statue. I will have to try again later. But it's now documented and sitting on my little front porch. Will sniffed it and moved on. He doesn't think much of it. =)
Rendered to b&w in On1 with vignette added.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
0
Embed Code
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5986
photos
136
followers
98
following
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
7th July 2024 6:54am
b&w
black-and-white
black&white
concrete-statue
mini-will
collie-statue
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How lovely
August 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thanks, Jo!
August 14th, 2024
