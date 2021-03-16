Previous
Was an overcast kind of day... by marlboromaam
187 / 365

Was an overcast kind of day...

On the way to see mom. Just a scene from the road.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
yeah, not much color. I started my day of in the dark, due to the hour change but finally seeing some sun here.
March 15th, 2021  
