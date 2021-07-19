Previous
Next
Painting the rainy day blues... by marlboromaam
312 / 365

Painting the rainy day blues...

Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures and filters.

We had a thunderstorm yesterday that lasted for a big chunk of the afternoon. Little rain and lots of thunder!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
We’ve had them every day… mostly around dinner time… I feel like I’m going to turn green and have moss growing on me just by stepping into the backyard… it is practically 100% humidity all the time.
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise