312 / 365
Painting the rainy day blues...
Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures and filters.
We had a thunderstorm yesterday that lasted for a big chunk of the afternoon. Little rain and lots of thunder!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
rain
,
summertime
,
rainy-day
KV
ace
We’ve had them every day… mostly around dinner time… I feel like I’m going to turn green and have moss growing on me just by stepping into the backyard… it is practically 100% humidity all the time.
July 18th, 2021
