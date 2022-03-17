Sign up
Photo 553
Painterly pup...
Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop texture.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
2
0
Tags
puppy
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Susan Wakely
ace
Getting bigger but still like a puppy.
March 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan!
March 16th, 2022
