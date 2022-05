Or common deerberry (a wild cousin to blueberry). It's a native wild shrub and blooms this time of year. The ripe berries are dark blue and tiny with very little taste, but very important to the wildlife that feed on them. I've learned to recognize the leaves when a new shrub pops up on my patch like this and leave them alone. Phone shot. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2877