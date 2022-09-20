Sign up
Photo 740
Doing two things at once...
Means you don't do either one very well. Trying to shoot Will while he gets his after dinner treat. LOL! We got a nice OOF phone shot of his teeth.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4301
photos
134
followers
100
following
Tags
teeth
,
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive fangs.
September 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
LOL! I don't get in the way of his teeth and treat.
September 19th, 2022
