Photo 430
Dogwood buds...
Waiting for the right time to bloom.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
spring
,
blue-sky
,
dogwood-buds
Milanie
ace
I see buds - lots of buds :)
March 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milaniet
A few. The poor tree in my yard has fought off disease, but doing okay. The ones in the woods seem to be doing well.
March 1st, 2021
