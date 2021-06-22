For those of you who were interested, this is where the wild wintergreen has been growing ever since I found them back in 2011 - when I started 365. I pointed out the two little wintergreen plants that were left with a couple of arrows. I counted seven back in 2011. Doing a little research, I've learned a micro ecosystem can exist in locations which are precisely defined by critical environmental factors within small or tiny spaces. The factors include temperature, pH, chemical milieu, nutrient supply, presence of symbionts or solid substrates, gaseous atmosphere (aerobic or anaerobic) etc. Last capture of the blooms here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2021-06-14
Growing in thick pine needles, pine cones, leaf clutter, in sandy and acidic soil, in the shade of the pine and sweet-gum trees - I haven't disturbed this little environment. Nothing has changed very much. So I'm guessing some creature ate the other five.