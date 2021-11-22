Previous
Bigger than my hand... by marlboromaam
Photo 696

Bigger than my hand...

The top leaves falling from the maple tree are bigger than my hand. Never saw them this big before.

Looking like a maple leaf theme with uploads for today.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

