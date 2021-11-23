Previous
Sweet gum and loblolly... by marlboromaam
Photo 697

Sweet gum and loblolly...

Rarely see one without the other around here. I always thought these two looked like they were dancing through the seasons.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

