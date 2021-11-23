Sign up
Photo 697
Sweet gum and loblolly...
Rarely see one without the other around here. I always thought these two looked like they were dancing through the seasons.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
3250
photos
130
followers
100
following
Extras and Experiments
Tags
red
,
green
,
blue
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sweet-gum-tree
,
theme-seasons
,
loblolly-pine
