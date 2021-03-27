Previous
Next
Reflections on my phone... by marlboromaam
99 / 365

Reflections on my phone...

Just sitting on the deck relaxing when I noticed the maple tree branches reflecting in my phone. For the darkroom theme. =)
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Good reflections.
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise