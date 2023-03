It was full of buds ready to bloom...

No need to comment. Using this album for extras.



So glad I got the shots I did before the frost burned up all those lovely blossoms. A friend dug up a small shoot on the side of a country road and brought it to me over 15 years ago. It's been trained as a bush over the years. However, the new limbs still act like a vine and take over the deck unless I keep it trimmed back. It's non-native and invasive in the wild. It hangs from trees all over the roads here in South Carolina. It's not polite like our Carolina Jasmine vine - it will take over.