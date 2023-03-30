Previous
Next
Eastern Phoebe - I think... by marlboromaam
340 / 365

Eastern Phoebe - I think...

No need to comment. Filling this album with spring extras.

It's not a great shot, but it's the best bird shot I've gotten this year. His eye is in shadow, but he's a brown bird with a bright white chest. He was checking out one of the bluebird houses.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great shot.
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise