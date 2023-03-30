Sign up
Eastern Phoebe - I think...
No need to comment. Filling this album with spring extras.
It's not a great shot, but it's the best bird shot I've gotten this year. His eye is in shadow, but he's a brown bird with a bright white chest. He was checking out one of the bluebird houses.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Tags
bird
fence
spring
springtime
eastern-phoebe
winghong_ho
Great shot.
March 29th, 2023
