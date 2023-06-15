Previous
Sky after... by marlboromaam
Photo 377

Sky after...

No need to comment. This is the after image - after I used On1 Raw's sky swap AI on the original here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-06-14.
15th June 2023 15th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
106% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
@rhoing Again, date is correct but the time is wrong.
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, what a change compared to the original. Nice experiment.
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.

@corinnec Thank you, Corinne. Pretty cool!
August 3rd, 2023  
