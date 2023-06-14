Previous
Next
Sky before... by marlboromaam
Photo 376

Sky before...

No need to comment. This is the before shot - before I used On1 Raw's sky swap AI.
14th June 2023 14th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
@rhoing Date is correct, but time is definitely wrong.
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice green frame
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thanks, Corinne.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise