Will at play 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 375

Will at play 2...

No need to comment. Cropped and resized with On1's AI.
13th June 2023 13th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
106% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A happy and fast pup! Great in B&W! Always glad to see Will.
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great action shot
July 29th, 2023  
