Photo 375
Will at play 2...
No need to comment. Cropped and resized with On1's AI.
13th June 2023
13th Jun 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
sepia
,
house
,
deck
,
railing
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
cloudy-day
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
on1-resize
Corinne C
ace
A happy and fast pup! Great in B&W! Always glad to see Will.
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great action shot
July 29th, 2023
