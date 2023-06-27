Sign up
Previous
Photo 374
Nights in White Satin...
By the Moody Blues -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs4RG9u8IVU
Not exactly what I had in mind, but I can reattempt my efforts later in the year.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
7
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
13th November 2011 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
heart
,
composite
,
song-title
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
photoshop-invert
,
songtitle-97
,
composite-56
,
white-satin
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 27th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
June 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So well done.
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, Jackie.
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
June 27th, 2023
haskar
ace
How lovely!
June 27th, 2023
