Previous
Nights in White Satin... by marlboromaam
Photo 374

Nights in White Satin...

By the Moody Blues - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs4RG9u8IVU

Not exactly what I had in mind, but I can reattempt my efforts later in the year.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 27th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
June 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So well done.
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie.

@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
June 27th, 2023  
haskar ace
How lovely!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise