A challenge...

No need to comment. This is a learning process for me and it's been a real challenge. So used to how Photoshop and On1-10 work and where all the tools are, etc.



I shot this image in raw and it was edited in On1 Raw 2023. Probably the worst shot to begin with to learn this software, but have to get ugly backgrounds to learn the different blurs and how much to blur, etc. The AI does a pretty good job of selecting what you want to blur and what you want to mask out, and what it doesn't select can be done with a brush. I imagine it's about the same way with the new PS which requires a subscription which I'm not happy about... after owning and updating my PS for years and years.