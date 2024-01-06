Previous
Next
Picasso chair - option 4... by marlboromaam
Photo 402

Picasso chair - option 4...

Scroll on by - no need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the option paces of the Style Transfer app for fun. Note how the wall art changed. The style of this artist is pretty plain.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise