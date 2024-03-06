Sign up
Photo 409
Buttery yellow stole...
Or wrap if you prefer - loop fringed on each end. Enough to keep your shoulders and arms warm in the cool spring air.
Crocheted with Red Heart's Hunny yarn... which was discontinued. Grrrr! They always seem to discontinue making the yarns I like to work with. Phone shot with border added in On1.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Tags
yellow
,
wrap
,
stole
,
phoneography
,
on1-border
,
rainbow2024
,
butter-yellow
Diana
ace
It looks so beautiful and soft!
March 6th, 2024
