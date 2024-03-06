Previous
Buttery yellow stole... by marlboromaam
Photo 409

Buttery yellow stole...

Or wrap if you prefer - loop fringed on each end. Enough to keep your shoulders and arms warm in the cool spring air.

Crocheted with Red Heart's Hunny yarn... which was discontinued. Grrrr! They always seem to discontinue making the yarns I like to work with. Phone shot with border added in On1.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks so beautiful and soft!
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise