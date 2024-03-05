Previous
Orange with a little flair... by marlboromaam
I could probably open a boutique with all of my late mother's costume jewelry. But it made great ops for the rainbow challenge. I added the light flare in On1.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and editing.
March 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you!
March 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice effect.
March 5th, 2024  
Mallory ace
love the flair
March 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 5th, 2024  
