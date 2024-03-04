Previous
Oh... a wed wose... by marlboromaam
Photo 407

Oh... a wed wose...

As stated by Lili Von Shtupp in Blazing Saddles. Did she talk like Elmer Fudd or what?

Another ETSOOI kind of image. Border added in On1.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I was thinking of Marie Osmond.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise