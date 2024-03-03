Previous
In the pink... by marlboromaam
Photo 406

In the pink...

Phone shot cropped with border added in On1. I decided to use some of my late mother's costume jewelry in some of these rainbow shots.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful still life and gorgeous tones.
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.
March 3rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nice composition.
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I can envision this on my mothers dresser. Nicely done
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely shade of pink! The edit is fantastic.
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise