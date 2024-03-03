Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
In the pink...
Phone shot cropped with border added in On1. I decided to use some of my late mother's costume jewelry in some of these rainbow shots.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5568
photos
143
followers
118
following
111% complete
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
404
1423
405
1424
1778
1779
406
1425
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
2nd March 2024 10:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
ring
,
pink
,
powder-puff
,
rainbow2024
,
white-shoulders-powder
Diana
ace
A beautiful still life and gorgeous tones.
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
March 3rd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Nice composition.
March 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
I can envision this on my mothers dresser. Nicely done
March 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely shade of pink! The edit is fantastic.
March 3rd, 2024
