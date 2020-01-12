Sign up
Photo 940
Dreary dawn
I had trouble finding a shot this morning. Went out to catch the sunrise, but found nothing but drizzle and fog. Oh well, not every day is sunny!
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
fog
dawn
streetlight
dreary
drizzle
