Dog walkers at dawn by mccarth1
Dog walkers at dawn

Spotted these people on the town green stopping to chat while walking their dog in the heavy fog at dawn.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Allison Maltese ace
A wonderful composition with the dog walkers framed but the trees and balancing the gazebo.
March 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and composition, I love the silhouettes.
March 20th, 2022  
