Photo 1061
Dog walkers at dawn
Spotted these people on the town green stopping to chat while walking their dog in the heavy fog at dawn.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1199
photos
98
followers
104
following
Tags
fog
,
dawn
,
gazebo
,
dog walkers
Allison Maltese
ace
A wonderful composition with the dog walkers framed but the trees and balancing the gazebo.
March 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and composition, I love the silhouettes.
March 20th, 2022
