Hiding in the branches by mccarth1
Photo 1101

Hiding in the branches

Spotted this little one hiding in the branches. Can't be easy constantly worrying about predators.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the stripes, such a different look from here. Great capture
May 1st, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Sweet. I only have one this year and I have only seen him once. Maybe there are some large predators around....
May 1st, 2022  
