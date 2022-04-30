Sign up
Photo 1101
Hiding in the branches
Spotted this little one hiding in the branches. Can't be easy constantly worrying about predators.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1239
photos
102
followers
106
following
301% complete
View this month »
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th April 2022 7:26am
Tags
chipmunk
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the stripes, such a different look from here. Great capture
May 1st, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Sweet. I only have one this year and I have only seen him once. Maybe there are some large predators around....
May 1st, 2022
