Photo 1107
Happy to be home
This is another shot from the seal release the other day. She made it look easy, maneuvering through the rough surf.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1245
photos
101
followers
106
following
303% complete
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd May 2022 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
seal
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A little weird with the sensor on her back, but Iit would be fun to track where is is going.
May 5th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
She’s looking right at you
May 5th, 2022
George
ace
Great capture (or in this case, release!).
May 5th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
She got her eye on you!
May 5th, 2022
