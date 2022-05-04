Previous
Happy to be home by mccarth1
Happy to be home

This is another shot from the seal release the other day. She made it look easy, maneuvering through the rough surf.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Esther Rosenberg ace
A little weird with the sensor on her back, but Iit would be fun to track where is is going.
May 5th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
She’s looking right at you
May 5th, 2022  
George ace
Great capture (or in this case, release!).
May 5th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
She got her eye on you!
May 5th, 2022  
