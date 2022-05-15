Previous
Female Ruby-throated hummingbird by mccarth1
Photo 1111

Female Ruby-throated hummingbird

Had fun trying to catch this female hummingbird in flight. They sure are quick!
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Frank
What a fantastic shot! Great capture. Fav.
May 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab capture
May 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Terrific capture and detail, love the colours.
May 16th, 2022  
