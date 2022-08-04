Sign up
Photo 1131
Resting for a few moments.
Took this the other day while I was waiting for the hummingbirds. I was quite far away using my 200-500 zoom.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1269
photos
102
followers
107
following
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Tags
dragonfly
Maggiemae
ace
Did you use a tripod for this shot! Its tremendous! fav
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really nice shot
August 5th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@maggiemae
Thanks! I was actually sitting on a lounge chair supporting my lens on my bent knees!
August 5th, 2022
