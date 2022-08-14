Previous
This is my good side!
Photo 1133

This is my good side!

A beam of sunlight acted as a spotlight on this catbird in my shady yard, making for some interesting lighting.
14th August 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C
A beautiful pic with a great bokeh and a fabulous subject!
August 15th, 2022  
