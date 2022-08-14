Sign up
Photo 1133
This is my good side!
A beam of sunlight acted as a spotlight on this catbird in my shady yard, making for some interesting lighting.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
5
1
1
365
NIKON D750
14th August 2022 10:01am
catbird
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful pic with a great bokeh and a fabulous subject!
August 15th, 2022
