Sitting pretty by mccarth1
Photo 1135

Sitting pretty

I didn't have any luck catching any of the hummingbirds in flight today. There were 5 of them zooming around chasing each other. Way to fast to catch so I had to settle for this shot.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Pam ace
Awesome detail. She is beautiful.
August 17th, 2022  
