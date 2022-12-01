Sign up
Photo 1148
Great Blue
It was a cold, windy day today. This heron found a protected spot to hunker down.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Tags
bird
,
marsh
,
great blue heron
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome shot of this handsome blue heron!
December 2nd, 2022
Linda Godwin
He is certainly hunkered down.
December 2nd, 2022
