Previous
Next
Great Blue by mccarth1
Photo 1148

Great Blue

It was a cold, windy day today. This heron found a protected spot to hunker down.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Awesome shot of this handsome blue heron!
December 2nd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
He is certainly hunkered down.
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise