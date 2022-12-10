Sign up
Photo 1154
No longer full but still bright
As I was letting the dog out, the moon caught my eye, as it lit up the sky! No longer a full moon but still enough to light my way in the backyard.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1293
photos
107
followers
108
following
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Tags
moon
,
trees
,
branches
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! - love the dark colour hues getting lighter as it nears the moon, with the network of twigs and branches making the image likened to an eye! fav
December 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
It's my kind of moon shot! Lovely bare branches to add interest.
December 11th, 2022
