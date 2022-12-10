Previous
No longer full but still bright by mccarth1
No longer full but still bright

As I was letting the dog out, the moon caught my eye, as it lit up the sky! No longer a full moon but still enough to light my way in the backyard.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! - love the dark colour hues getting lighter as it nears the moon, with the network of twigs and branches making the image likened to an eye! fav
December 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
It's my kind of moon shot! Lovely bare branches to add interest.
December 11th, 2022  
