Bluebirds are checking out housing options by mccarth1
Bluebirds are checking out housing options

Such a good sign that spring is around the corner - the bluebirds are starting to evaluate housing options!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely it is to see this beautiful little bird! fav
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! My favorite bird.
February 25th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous such clarity and shows so well with that clear background
February 25th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Beautiful capture
February 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful favourite
February 25th, 2023  
