Photo 1188
Bluebirds are checking out housing options
Such a good sign that spring is around the corner - the bluebirds are starting to evaluate housing options!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
5
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1327
photos
110
followers
119
following
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd February 2023 1:17pm
Tags
bluebird
,
male bluebird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely it is to see this beautiful little bird! fav
February 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! My favorite bird.
February 25th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous such clarity and shows so well with that clear background
February 25th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Beautiful capture
February 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful favourite
February 25th, 2023
