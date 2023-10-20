Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1257
Floating on the pond
The leaves and needles are starting to drop gently into the pond.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1396
photos
106
followers
115
following
344% complete
View this month »
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th October 2023 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
needles
,
pond
,
sky reflection
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot, pov
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close