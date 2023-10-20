Previous
Floating on the pond by mccarth1
Photo 1257

Floating on the pond

The leaves and needles are starting to drop gently into the pond.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat shot, pov
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise