Previous
Munching away by mccarth1
Photo 1261

Munching away

I came across a few goats enjoying their fresh grasses. This one took a moment to check me out and then went back to eating.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great portrait of this sweet goat
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise