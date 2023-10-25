Sign up
Photo 1261
Munching away
I came across a few goats enjoying their fresh grasses. This one took a moment to check me out and then went back to eating.
25th October 2023
25th Oct 23
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1400
photos
107
followers
115
following
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st October 2023 3:39pm
bells
goat
grasses
Corinne C
Great portrait of this sweet goat
October 28th, 2023
