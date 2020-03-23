Down the hallway one way

Up at the office (which is on 2nd floor) late one night this week packing and moving things from there to a couple of rooms on the basement floor. A construction crew is going to be working to install new heating/AC ducts etc in some of the 2nd floor offices and we won’t be able to be up there, even if we are able to return to campus by the summer semester. I was in there long enough that when I left, the lights in the hallway had gone out. I knew if I walked just a little ways the motion sensor would kick them back on and I wanted to take pictures before it did.