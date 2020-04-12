And in Manhattan, KS...

Like the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin, Good Friday at my parish, Seven Dolors, was attended online. Though instead of live streaming, they are recording and posting a link to it on YouTube. Here you see a combination of screen print off the phone, and a photo I had taken previously of the church reflected in a front window of the school.



If it were not for COVID-19, I’d be in Dublin Ireland right now. But any other year I’d be attending Good Friday service right here in my parish. Because it was recorded I “attended” online late in the evening.