Previous
Next
And in Manhattan, KS... by mcsiegle
Photo 2239

And in Manhattan, KS...

Like the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin, Good Friday at my parish, Seven Dolors, was attended online. Though instead of live streaming, they are recording and posting a link to it on YouTube. Here you see a combination of screen print off the phone, and a photo I had taken previously of the church reflected in a front window of the school.

If it were not for COVID-19, I’d be in Dublin Ireland right now. But any other year I’d be attending Good Friday service right here in my parish. Because it was recorded I “attended” online late in the evening.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise