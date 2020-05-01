Previous
On to May by mcsiegle
Photo 2258

On to May

Finished with 30 shots in April and on to May Half and Half. Of course I’m already late — posting this May 9th.
1st May 2020

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
619% complete

Photo Details

